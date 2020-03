11 hospitals across the country have put new visitor restrictions in place.

The restrictions include two hospitals in the South East, Wexford General Hospital and St.Luke’s hospital.

Restrictions are already in place at University Hospital Waterford and South Tipperary General Hospital.

Other hospitals added to the list today include St. Vincents hospital in Dublin and the National Maternity Hospital.

The move is a precautionary measure to protect patients and staff.