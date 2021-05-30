Photo by Sirirak Boonruangjak from Pexels

By Cillian Doyle.

A Virtual Balloon Race will get underway later to mark World MS Day.

The event at 9pm is to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis which 9,000 people in Ireland are living with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Multiple Sclerosis Ireland (@multiple_sclerosis_ireland)

Multiple Sclerosis affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed between the age of 20 and 40.

Three times more women than men are diagnosed with it and there’s no cause or cure.

People can support MS Ireland by purchasing a balloon from their website.

MS Ireland has branches in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipperary.

Speaking to Beat News, MS Ireland Regional Coordinator for the South East, Katie Hourigan says the message this year is about connections:

“It’s reminding people to stay connected – with their families, their friends and their communities.”

“This year is particularly interesting because of Covid – because we have all realised how important connections to family, friends and communities have been.”

For more information, click here.