A hand sanitiser widely used in schools has been recalled after it’s been proven to cause skin issues, headaches and respiratory issues.

The Department of Education say schools may close today as a result.

Tests were carried out by the Department of Agriculture which shows Viropro Hand Sanitiser doesn’t comply with regulations around the products products.

In a statement, it says prolonged use of Viropro can cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation as well as headaches.

The company which makes the product has been told to recall all of its bottles immediately.

The Department of Education meanwhile say it is one of 11 hand sanitisers used in schools.

It is advising schools to make local arrangements to buy other products and says they should maximise hand washing.

And if a Prinicipal decides it is not safe to open without stocks of hand sanitiser they can close early for the mid-term break.

The Department of Agriculture says an investigation is ongoing.