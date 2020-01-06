Our volunteers heading out to resume the search this morning. Tough search conditions, stay safe out there, thinking of the families at this sad time @DunmoreEastRNLI @KilmoreQuayRNLI @naval_service @IrishCoastGuard #Rescue117 @RNLI pic.twitter.com/j43hG03EtI — Dunmore East RNLI (@DunmoreEastRNLI) January 6, 2020

A search has resumed for a missing fisherman off the Wexford Coast after a trawler sank in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 65 year old fisherman, who died in the incident, has been named as Joe Sinnott from Kilmore.

The search operation for Willie Whelan was called off overnight due to gale force winds.

The Irish Coastguard says conditions have ‘deteriorated significantly’ in the search.