Rail services from Heuston Station have been affected this evening by a fire near Portarlington station.

A fire in an old locomotive building adjacent to the station broke out at around 3.45pm, and emergency services are at the scene of the blaze.

Irish Rail said that services will not be stopping at Portarlington and that bus transfers are in operation from Portlaoise to the station.

Rail passengers can expect delays of up to 50 minutes on services out of Dublin’s Heuston Station as a result.

People wishing to stop at Portarlington will have to go as far as Portlaoise and then take the bus back, Irish Rail said.

Images and videos posted on social media showed fire crews attempting to extinguish the fire as smoke billowed around the station.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Irish Rail said it was up to fire crews when the station could reopen.

