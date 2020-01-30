Overcoming by Kilkenny-native Vicky Phelan has been named as the Irish Book of the Year.

It was chosen by a public vote from a list of category winners at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

It tells the story of one of the biggest medical and political scandals of our time, along with Vicky’s own remarkable personal journey.

📣 ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 ‘Overcoming’ by @PhelanVicky and @NaomiLinehan has been voted the ‘An Post Irish Book of the Year 2019’. 📚#ReadersWanted pic.twitter.com/3kLEXne0Jn — An Post (@Postvox) January 30, 2020