Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has called on the state to do the morally right thing and protect the award for Ruth Morrissey.

It’s after it was revealed the State Claims Agency is to appeal the ruling in the Limerick woman’s case.

The agency says the move relates to legal points which may have ‘a significant impact for the state’ and not about the award of damages.

Ms Morrissey was awarded €2.1 million over the misreading of two smear tests.

The Labour Party’s Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says the state already had the chance to intervene in the case:

He says they didn’t, and is questioning what has changed.

The Tipperary Deputy wants to know, “What has changed? Why didn’t the State in the High Court proceedings actually intervene and raise the questions they are now raising.”

Cian O’Carroll, a solicitor based in County Tipperary who is representing the Morrissey family.

He says Ruth has been left “terribly upset” with what’s happened, with Mr O’Carroll calling on the Government to clarify its reasoning for the appeal.

He claimed “The Taoiseach [Leo Varadkar] at the time said the Morrissey’s were ‘vindicated’, that was the word he used. Simon Harris [Health Minister] used the word ‘vindication’ also, and that nothing should disturb the decision.

“I’ve written a few times to them, to try and understand better as to why he is saying one thing in public and doing another thing in private. But, I haven’t received a reply yet.”