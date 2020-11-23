The Vintners Federation of Ireland isn’t in favour of closing pubs early when lockdown lifts on the 1st of December.

It’s calling on the government to allow both ‘wet’ bars and pubs that serve food to welcome customers indoors for Christmas.

It’s expressing concern that if pubs shut at 10pm, it’ll lead to more people drinking in house parties.

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben says that step would cause more Covid problems:

“What you’re going to do, is you’re going to create more and more house parties.”

“One thing we do know, with figures from the health department, is that that’s where the real problem is.”