A Wexford TD wants to know how South East fishermen are supposed to operate post-brexit.

UK waters will no longer be accessible to them when the Brexit deal goes through.

30% of what is trawled by fishermen in Ireland will be wiped out overnight.

Independent TD Verona Murphy says local fishermen have raised one huge concern with her:

“One that I’ve heard first hand dealing with Fishermen in Wexford, Kilmore and Duncannon is the likely increase in activity in the fishing grounds and the waters around Ireland.”

“They expect that there will be a huge increase of other EU re-registered UK vehicles back to EU ownership”

Currently, 14% of Irish fish exports go to the UK.

Deputy Murphy has also raised her concerns about the cost of doing business for fishermen post-brexit:

“It’s going to be one of the worst affected sectors.”

“The cost of doing business for the sector will increase exponentially.”