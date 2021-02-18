By Dean Egan.

A Wexford TD has called on the Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister to support fishing families in the South East.

Verona Murphy raised the issue with Charlie McConalogue and accused him of allowing the “EU to ruin the industry.”

From April 1st, fishermen and women won’t be allowed to dock in UK ports, which will make their job more difficult.

Deputy Murphy says the Minister must address the issue as a matter of urgency:

“The Minister recently announced 5 extra landing ports in Ireland to facilitate foreign registered vehicles.”

“If he could display the same level of interest and support to Irish fishing boats, who by absolute necessity, must retain the right to land in UK ports after the 1st of April, I would appreciate that.”

Verona Murphy called on the Minister to fight for the fishermen and women, particularly those in Kilmore Quay and Duncannon, in her constituency.