Update: The Government have now asked all licenced premises to close tonight.

https://beat102103.com/news/breaking-government-asking-all-licenced-premises-to-close-from-tonight/?fbclid=IwAR0ItuQkhLO1ANqSbFSuGIKrl4HHKgDcsCCFi7wt6jIgo_gZb1uYZObP_qM

***

A number of venues, restaurants and pubs across the South East have already taken the decision to close in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Factory Nightclub, Sinnotts Late Bar, The Lounge, The Woodman, Masons, Sands Hotel, Greenway Hotel, Arlington Lodge, The Shanty and the Terrace Bar and The Vault owned by The Causeway Group lead the way last night in Waterford, with their premises’ closing at 7pm.

Since then, The Reg Bar, Suas Restaurant and Shush in Waterford city have taken the decision to close. In a statement released via Facebook today, a representative for the venue said:

“Due to the continually evolving situation we have taken the decision to temporarily close our doors with immediate effect. We do this in the best interests of our Staff and Loyal Customers.

“It is clear that the country faces an unprecedented health challenge and we at The Reg believe we need to play our part and accordingly.”

Elsewhere across the region, The Foundry Nightclub in Carlow and The Tower Live decided they would close their premise on Friday, commenting that any tickets bought through Eventbrite will be refunded.

In accordance with the new directives issued by the government and state health authorities both The Foundry & Tower… Posted by The Foundry Nightclub Carlow on Friday, March 13, 2020

In Wexford, The Stores made the decision on Thursday that it would remain closed until March 29th.

Meanwhile in Tipperary Hayes’ in Thurles issued a statement on Friday, where they’ve announced that their St.Patrick’s Day celebrations have been cancelled and two of their venues will remain closed until further notice.

In a statement via social media the group said:

“Due to Covid-19 Precautions & on Government advice, both HHClub & [email protected] will remain closed until further notice.”

These closures come following footage that emerged last night,of a packed Dublin pub, which has been criticised by ministers and the head of the HSE.

Indoor mass gatherings of over 100 people have been banned by the government.

More updates on closures to follow..