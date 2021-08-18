Photo: An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook Page

By Cillian Doyle.

A vehicle has been seized in Co. Tipperary after Gardaí discovered that there was no tax or CVRT disc displayed.

While on patrol, Clonmel Gardai discovered that the red van had no tax or DOE (now renamed as CVRT) disc displayed.

After further investigations, officers found that the vehicle had never been taxed or “DOE’d” since its importation to Ireland.

Gardaí also conducted a drugs search where they discovered a quantity of cannabis herb on the passenger of the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and proceedings are to follow.