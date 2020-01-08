Gardaí in Tipperary arrested a driver this morning who tested positive for Opiates.

The incident happened in Cahir, when the driver drew attention to themselves by ‘driving erratically’.

Along with the noticeable driving, Gardaí realised the motorist was also driving without a seat-belt.

No insurance was another offense.

Gardaí then tested the driver for drugs.

The driver was arrested as they tested positive for Opiates, followed by the seizure of the vehicle.

The driver is due to appear in court.