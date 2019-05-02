Photo: Liam Burke

Taoiseach Leo Varadakar tried to Zombie-fy people, on the streets of The Cranberries native Limerick, into voting for Fine Gael in the upcoming European and local elections.

The Fine Gael leader, who seemed happy to let it all hang out, also told a perspective fan, he could trust him, adding: “I don’t do bullshit”.

Mr Varadkar was possibly rocked by protestors in Cork on Wednesday, but, in Limerick, he rolled with it all while out on a canvass with party colleagues.

The Taoiseach then performed a duet of The Cranberries rock anthem “Zombie” after he encountered 21-year old busker James McKelvey on Cruises Street.

Mr Varadkar, who has come under sustained fire for the government’s handling of the hospital trolley crisis, seemed more relaxed in his newfound coalition with McKelvey than with his political partners in Fianna Fáil.

“What’s in your head, in your head, Zombie, Zombie, Zombie,” he declared alongside McKelvey, and a Fine Gael party backing group, which included MEP Sean Kelly and Senators Kieran O’Donnell and Maria Byrne.

Earlier the Taoiseach said he had “no idea” why the media received a notice from Fine Gael, Wednesday, advising reporters the Taoiseach’s Cork canvass had apparently been “cancelled”.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael election hopefuls were “getting a much better response than they we had five years ago” on the doorsteps.

He added: “I’m confident that we will hold our four seats in the European Parliament, and maybe challenge from some gains, And I think we’ll have gains at Council level as well.”

McKelvey, from Shinrone, Co Offaly, admitted he was bowled over by the Taoiseach’s performance:

He’s a very nice guy. It was amazing, absolutely amazing.

The talented young musician was performing alone for two hours on the street when he caught the eye of the Taoiseach, who took little persuading in belting one out.

“I wasn’t expecting that. It was brilliant,” McKelvey added.

Leo reciprocated his support, dropping a few coins into McKelvey’s guitar case.

“You’re really good, and I don’t do bullshit, so I mean it,” the Taoiseach told McKelvey.