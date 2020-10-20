Leo Varadkar has told publicans that it’s ‘unlikely’ bars and restaurants will reopen properly in time for Christmas.

In a conference call with ten business groups hosted last night, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said the country would likely be on Level 3 restrictions when the country comes out of lockdown on December 1st.

Level 3 restrictions would mean indoor dining would be banned, with limits of 15 people outdoors at pubs and restaurants.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, says 30% of their income is made during Christmas:

“If we don’t have an opportunity to trade during December, and that 30% of income doesn’t come into our businesses – it’s game over for at least 50% of [those] that we represent”, he said.

“It’s that serious.”