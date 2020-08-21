Leo Varadkar has removed the party whip from Waterford senator John Cummins.

The development comes after it was revealed that Cummins attended an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway earlier this week along with Dara Calleary, Phil Hogan and Jerry Buttimer.

Varadkar made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning, stating: “In recognition of the seriousness of this matter, I have removed the party whip from Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins. Senator Jerry Buttimer has also resigned his position as Leas-Chathaoirleach of the Seanad.”

This means that the former Waterford councillor has been temporarily suspended from Fine Gael.

Senator John Cummins issued a statement on Facebook earlier today prior to his suspension, stating his attendance was a “lapse of judgement on my part which I genuinely apologise unreservedly for.”

On Wednesday night I attended a function at the Station House Hotel in Clifden following a golf event at the Connemara… Posted by Senator John Cummins on Friday, August 21, 2020