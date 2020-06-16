Outdoor concerts could be allowed in the Autumn if COVID-19 remains suppressed.

Leo Varadkar has said outdoor cultural events with a few thousand people could return as early as September.

Cinemas, meanwhile, may be allowed to re-open in August with social distancing.

A ban on mass gatherings is in place until September, and while some may return Culture Minister Josepha Madigan says the majority won’t be going ahead in 2020:

“I would say that the majority of them will be [cancelled], but there’s the latter part of the year.

“We can’t rule out anything later on in the year, but at this stage, for the summer the majority of them will be going online.”

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels