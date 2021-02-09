By Robbie Byrne

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar ‘hopes’ people will be able to meet up in an outdoor environment after March 5th.

However, we still have a two-week wait to find out what, if any, Level 5 restrictions will be lifted following an advance meeting by cabinet.

Speaking this afternoon, the Tánaiste said he hopes some of the Level 5 restrictions can be lifted next month:

“I’d hope that after the 5th of March, it would be possible for households, friends and family to meet outdoors.”

That was part of the first reopening back in May – from the middle of May you were able to meet another household outdoors or in a back garden”, he said.

“But as the Taoiseach said, we’re going to be conservative and cautious about this.”

Speaking earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also cautioned a cautious approach, as Covid-19 figures remain high with upwards of 1,000 cases confirmed each day.

As it stands, current Level 5 restrictions are due to continue until at least March 5th.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Mr Martin said: “We’ll bring greater clarity to that towards the middle of this month but bear in mind that we will be conservative and cautious in terms of any reopening.

“The objective is prolonged suppression of the virus, to get the numbers down very low, and to keep them low.”

The development comes as the government confirmed €160 million euro in further support grants for businesses with the scheme lasting until the middle of the year.

On Monday, the Minister for Housing confirmed that construction sites will be allowed to reopen on March 5th.