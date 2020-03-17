The Taoiseach says around half the population could be infected with Covid-19.

Speaking last night at a Department of Health briefing, Leo Varadkar said the HSE wants to avoid a spike that could overwhelm the health service.

54 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed in the Republic bringing the total number to 223.

Two people have died from the illness.

Mr Varadkar said current increases cannot be stopped within the next few weeks.

“Half the population getting Covid-19 is accurate, that could certainly happen.

“For most people a very mild illness, for some a very serious one.

“The number of people who have Covid-19 will continue to rise every day, every week, for a couple of weeks. But the objective in a couple of weeks time is to flatten the curve then so that we don’t have a single spike at the same time that would that would overwhelm the health service.

“But the total number of cases will be very, very high.”

Useful information

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024