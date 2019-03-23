The Taoiseach says he doesn’t condone or want to be associated with Conor McGregor’s behaviour.

It’s after the Irish MMA fighter marched in last Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Chicago with Leo Varadkar.

Speaking at the Fine Gael National Conference in Wexford, Leo Varadkar says McGregor’s history with the law isn’t something he wants to be associated with.

“I was there at the Parade at the invitation of the organisers representing the country.

“Conor McGregor was there”.

The Taoiseach says he wasn’t aware Mr. McGregor would be joining him for the parade.

“Obliviously he has had some trouble with the law in recent months and I wouldn’t condone or like to be associated with the kind of actions he’s been involved which include prosecution in New York and a potential prosecution in Miami”.

