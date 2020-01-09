The Taoiseach says the Dáil is currently due to reconvene next week but has not ruled out an election being called before that.

Leo Varadkar is due to meet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin tonight, amid continuing speculation over when the upcoming general election will be held.

Fianna Fáil wants voters to have their say in April, however, Mr Varadkar has previously expressed his preference for a vote in May.

The Taoiseach suggested his Government can continue over the coming weeks if Fianna Fáil sticks with the confidence and supply arrangement of abstaining in key Dáil votes.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in north Dublin today, Mr Varadkar said: “The Cabinet’s due to meet on Tuesday, the Dáil will be reconvined on Wednesday and that is the position until such a time as it may change.”

As reported earlier, several ministers have indicated that the chances of an early election being called are “extremely high”, as Mr Martin is expected to reject Leo Varadkar’s demand that Fianna Fáil vote in support of the Government to prolong its existence until the summer.

The pair are expected to meet in an office on the corridor that links Leinster House and Government Buildings this evening to discuss the letters they have sent to each other.

Mr Martin has ruled out any suggestion that Fianna Fáil would do anything other than abstaining on key votes, and Fine Gael sources have suggested an election on Friday February 7 is possible.