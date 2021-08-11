By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are appealing for information following three break-ins in an area of Co. Carlow.

The first two incidents happened at neighbouring houses in Ballaghmore, Myshall on Tuesday between 12pm and 5:30pm

The back window of one house was broken and a number of items were taken while the front door of the second house was forced open and the house was ransacked.

A third burglary occurred at a house in Knockendrane on the same day between midday and 6pm.

The rear window of the house was smashed and all rooms in the house were ransacked.

A Karcher vacuum cleaner was taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Myshall.