The HSE’s online portal for Covid-19 vaccines opens for the 30 to 34 age-group today.

34-year-olds can sign up for an MRNA jab this morning, with 33-year-olds tomorrow, down to 30-year-olds on Sunday.

Under-35s can also opt to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine in a pharmacy – with 80,000 jabs being distributed to outlets from today.

If you’re aged 18-34, you can choose to get a single-dose Janssen #COVIDVaccine at a participating pharmacy. Availability will be limited by supply. Or you can wait and register online when your age group is invited. Click here for more details➡️https://t.co/dPkQLWrTCv#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/Jac6cE9OfM — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 6, 2021

HSE CEO Paul Reid says the country’s five-millionth vaccine will have been administered by the end of today.

Over 100,000 further vaccines administered already this week with 51.5% of the adult population now fully vaccinated and over 69% had a Dose 1. By today over 5M vaccines will have been administered in total. Every day counts. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 7, 2021