The HSE’s online portal for Covid-19 vaccines opens for the 30 to 34 age-group today.

34-year-olds can sign up for an MRNA jab this morning, with 33-year-olds tomorrow, down to 30-year-olds on Sunday.

Under-35s can also opt to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine in a pharmacy – with 80,000 jabs being distributed to outlets from today.


HSE CEO Paul Reid says the country’s five-millionth vaccine will have been administered by the end of today.

