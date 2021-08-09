The HSE will start vaccinating 12 to 15 year old’s against covid-19 this weekend.

The registration portal for the age cohort will open on Thursday, and appointments will be offered immediately.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said this morning that the country is now on the final leg of its vaccine rollout.

Over the weekend, 9,000 people got their first dose at walk-in vaccination centres.

Almost another 9,000 people had a dose 1 vaccine administered in our Walk In centres the weekend. 2/3 of these hadn't previously registered. All age groups were represented and on occasions full families attended. We're on the final leg of the vaccination programme now. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 9, 2021