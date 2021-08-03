New figures show that used cars are costing 40 percent more to buy now compared to this time last year.

Done Deal has released a car price index for Ireland that shows that a second hand car bought last year might be worth more today.

The report also finds that inflation is mostly affecting less expensive cars.

Environmental economist Dr Tom Gillespie says a shortage of new cars and the pandemic is having an effect on car prices.

“There’s a supply strain on new cars, which affects used cars – because if people can’t get new cars, they’ll turn to used cars.

“In Ireland’s case specifically with Brexit, you’re seeing a big reduction in the number of used car imports from the UK.

“And on the demand side, because of the pandemic, there’s more of a reliance on their cars, and people have more money in their pocket.”