A vaccine against Covid-19 could be in sight.

One of the biggest vaccine trials in the world says its vaccine is 90 per cent effective.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said the first interim results from its large-scale trials found the vaccine to be effective for nine out of ten people who had not been infected before.

It is a far higher success rate than many experts had hoped for – with regulators prepared to accept a vaccine that was just 50 per cent effective.

The company said today is a “great day for science and humanity”, with tests showing no evidence of side effects.

“The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” said Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairman and chief executive.