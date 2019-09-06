The visit of US Vice President Mike Pence to Doonbeg in Co Clare is to be investigated by a powerful House of Representatives Committee in the US.

The Committee on Oversight and Reform will examine the decision to stay at Trump International Hotel, 180 miles away from the Vice President’s official business in Dublin.

“The Committee does not believe that US taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family, and his companies,” wrote Chairman of the Committee Elijah Cummings to the White House.

“According to Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff, Marc Short, President Trump personally suggested that the Vice President stay at his property, telling him, ‘you should stay at my place’.

“Reports indicate that this property has been a problematic investment for the Trump Organisation and has failed to turn a profit in years.

“The Vice President’s office later issued a statement explaining that President Trump did not ‘direct’ the Vice President to stay there.”

He has also sent letters to the Vice President, the Secret Service, and the Trump Organisation looking for information on Pence’s trip earlier this week.

It’s not known how much the visit cost, however, it’s estimated that $3.6m was spent on President Trump’s visit to Doonbeg in June.

President Trump is also under pressure after he touted his Miami resort as the next venue for the G7 Summit.

Any potential violations of the constitution could lead the committee to recommend impeachment.