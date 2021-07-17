By Cillian Doyle.

The urgent need for a new Garda station in Clonmel was raised again in the Dail this week.

Mattie McGrath looked for an update from the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in relation to the new build.

The issue has been discussed for over 60 years now and no progress has been made to date.

Independent Tipp TD Mattie used his final Dáil session to look for an update:

“We have a lovely site, planning permission, and a wonderful design – I saw during the week where another Deputy raised about Sligo.”

“Sligo, Clonakilty, and Clonmel were on a PPE package and Sligo have fallen off it – we can not let Clonmel fall off this Private Public Partnership because we need to get a proper station.”

In response, the Tanaiste said he would issue an update to Deputy McGrath:

“I know the issue of Clonmel Garda Station is one that’s been raised in this house several times – I know Sandra Ahern has raised it in the other house as well.”

“I don’t have an up-to-date briefing on that unfortunately but I will get it and pass it on to the Deputy.”