TD’s from across the region are calling on the Minister for Health to act on the lack of mental health resources.

Images of overcrowding in University Hospital Waterford’s Psychiatric Unit, have been shared across many social media platforms in recent days.

With no child and adolescent unit in the South East, it adds pressure to the numbers on waiting lists.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association claims there were 54 patients in the 44 bed unit, earlier in the week.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson James Browne (Wexford), spoke to beat news about the overcrowding:

“Since hospital units in Wexford shut down, people with mental health issues have been sent down to Waterford. But Waterford were never given the additional resources they need to address the health concerns of people from two counties. I think the minister now has to act and has to intervene. “We’ve no child and adolescent unit in the South East either, so I think that is adding to the over-crowding situation as well.”

Labour’s health spokesperson Alan Kelly (Tipperary), also commented on the situation:

“In 2019, the fact that we have people sleeping on the floor with blankets thrown over them, with screens around them, on chairs and being left in this situation, is nothing short of disgraceful.”

The thoughts of many TDs in the South East, along with the rest of the country, have been echoed for Health Minister Simon Harris to address the ongoing over-crowding and lack of resources in the mental health departments.