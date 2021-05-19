Up to 50 millimetres of rain is anticipated in a yellow rain warning that includes Waterford.

The Déise is one of six counties included in the warning, as the country braces itself for stormy weather over the coming days.

The weather has been unusually unsettled over the past week, with a number of thunderstorm warnings already given for the area, as well as heavy showers dotted across the South-East over the past number of days.

The warning begins at midnight tonight and is set to last for 24 hours, affecting Clare, Galway and Mayo, Cork and Kerry, as well as Waterford.

People in Cork and Kerry also have a 24-hour wind warning, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour possible.