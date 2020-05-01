Up to 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs may be lost at Ryanair.

The company has announced plans to legally challenge state aid given to other EU airlines.

Ryanair has slammed the “unprecedented volumes of state aid” being received by carriers such as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Al-italia, SAS and Norwegian.

It claims it will distort the competitive market when flying resumes, which it hopes will be in July.

In a statement Ryanair said the state aid is a breach of EU rules that will fund many years of below cost selling.

It plans to challenge the bailouts in the European courts.

The company says it will not request such state aid.

Ryanair is however availing of the Wage Subsidy scheme.

The airline now expects the recovery of passenger demand and pricing to 2019 levels to take until the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

The group will shortly notify their trade unions about its restructuring and job loss programme.

Job and pay cuts will also be extended to Head Office, based in Dublin.