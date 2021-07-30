By Cillian Doyle.

Electric Picnic organisers say unvaccinated people will not be allowed in to this September’s festival if it goes ahead.

In a letter to the government they say no restrictions will be placed on fully vaccinated ticket holders while those with one dose will have to undergo covid-19 testing.

The Minister for Culture and Arts Catherine Martin says she’s committed to the full return of all live entertainment at the earliest possible date.

Minister Martin says she’s working with Cabinet to provide a reopening plan as soon as possible.