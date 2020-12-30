A ‘toxic and unprecedented level of scenarios’ have emerged as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the head of the HSE.

Positivity rates for tests on some days are reaching close to 20 percent, including on tests carried out yesterday.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says the scale at which the virus is transmitting is worrying:

“We are seeing our worst concerns that we would have outlined before Christmas,” he said.

These have materialised themselves… and that’s what I describe as an unprecedented and toxic level of scenarios, which is a high level and rapidly growing cases and positivity levels which we haven’t seen in some time.”

Meanwhile, The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says the Covid-19 outbreak in the Republic is “continuing to deteriorate”.

The Cabinet is meeting now to discuss the introduction of full Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

That would involve the closure of non-essential retail and gyms – and people asked to stay within 5 kilometres of their home.