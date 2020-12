University Hospital Waterford is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.

A number of positive cases have been confirmed at the facility.

Hospital management has asked staff to redouble their efforts to keep everybody safe.

No visitors are allowed on-site as a result.

In a statement the hospital says “an outbreak control team has been deployed to set up the appropriate limitation measures.”

In terms of Covid-19, an outbreak is when two or more cases are linked to the same location.