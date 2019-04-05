By Mick Clifford – @Mickcliff

A wind farm in West Waterford which was not built according to planning permission has been issued with an enforcement notice to cease operations.

Barnafaddock Wind Farm in Ballyduff Upper was built using turbine 103m diameter blades despite only having permission for 90m.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, An Bord Pleanála ruled that the wind farm constituted an unauthorised development.

Waterford City and County Council issued the enforcement notice which gives the owner of the wind farm six months to conform with the original planning permission.

This story originally appeared in The Irish Examiner (05/04/2019)

