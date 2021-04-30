Photo by An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook Account.

By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí in Cahir impounded a vehicle after a road accident in Tipperary this week.

Gardaí responded to a single-vehicle collision in the Cashel area where they discovered a vehicle turned upside down on its roof.

The driver of the car and all passengers were uninjured.

Gardaí then discovered that the driver held a learner permit and was driving unaccompanied.

The vehicle was impounded as a result and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána Tipperary took to Facebook to express the importance of driving safely: