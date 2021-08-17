By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @GardaTraffic Twitter

Gardaí in Co. Waterford have arrested a driver who failed a drug test.

While on patrol, members from Waterford Roads Policing Unit encountered a black Volkswagen Passat on the wrong side of the road which caused the Garda Car to veer to avoid a collision.


Officers stopped the vehicle where they found that the driver was an unaccompanied learner.

The driver tested positive for cannabis after completing a roadside drug test.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

