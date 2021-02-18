Digital Desk Staff

The board of NatWest is set to make a decision on whether to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic after more than 160 years in the market.

Sources told The Irish Times that this would result in a break-up of the lender’s €20.5 billion loan book.

An announcement will be made by NatWest, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), on Friday morning.

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs, which has been advising NatWest on its strategic review into Ulster Bank’s future, is currently in talks with a number of businesses interested in the loan book including AIB, Permanent TSB and Irish non-bank lender Dilosk.