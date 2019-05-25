University of Limerick is to buy a former shopping centre for the development of a City Campus.

The college has signed contracts to acquire the former Dunnes Stores site in the city.

The university says it is the largest ever development in higher education in the city.

“I am delighted to announce that we have now formally signed contracts with Dunnes on the acquisition of the riverside site at Sarsfield Bridge which will bring UL directly in to Limerick city and contribute in a major way to the city’s rejuvenation,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

“Connecting this campus with the city has been a dream for everybody associated with the university for years.”

Separately, Dr Fitzgerald has also confirmed that UL is to start construction on a new access route on the northern part of the campus, opening it up for the first time to County Clare.

The access route will facilitate the plans of Clare County Council to develop an economic strategic development zone adjoining the campus.