The President of University of Limerick wants the government to ban vaping on all university campuses.

UL is the only college in the country that has banned e-cigarettes.

The university’s President, Dr. Des Fitzgerald, is a former Chief Executive of the Ireland East Hospital Group.

He says:

“There’s been over 500 cases in the US where young people were admitted to hospital with lung damage and we know there’s been at least 5 deaths.”

“It seems to be due to the residues that are being inhaled through the e-cigarette or whatever device they’re using.”

Dr.Fitzgerald feels vaping is a real health risk and a complete ban at colleges should be introduced.