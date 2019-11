The UK’s largest hardware and tools supplier is set to open a Waterford store next year.

The Waterford News & Star reports that Screwfix Direct have already commenced works on a property on the Cork Road, Waterford city.

Jobs are already being advertised for the operation, which is set to be one of 40 trade counters to open in the Republic of Ireland.

The company already employs over 7000 people among its 630 stores in the United Kingdom.