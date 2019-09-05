A motorway in the UK was closed last night after a lorry carrying 32,000 litres of gin was involved in a crash.

The M6 in Chesire was shut due to the alcohol leaking from one of the tankers.

The incident involved two lorries just before 5.30pm yesterday and a 300-metre cordon was put in place shortly afterwards, presumably to protect people in case it ignited.

A number of motorists who were stuck in the trapped traffic had to be evacuated from their vehicles.

Nantwich Police joked in a tweet, saying after plenty of shaking and even more stirring, the M6 is back open.

They said: “Last night’s major #gincident was on the rocks for a while but after plenty shaking and even more stirring the M6 is back open.

“No one was seriously injured and everything’s now been schwepped away.”