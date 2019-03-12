Police in the UK have said that they are “aware of the claim of responsibility” for devices which were received at three buildings in London and at the University of Glasgow last week.

According to the UK Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland, the claim was allegedly made on behalf of the ‘IRA’.

The claim was received yesterday by a media outlet in the North using “a recognised code word”.

“Given the packages received last week bore similarities to devices sent in the past which were linked to dissident groups associated with Northern Ireland-related terrorism, officers were already looking at this as a line of enquiry,” said the Metropolitan Police.

“However, we continue to keep an open mind and enquiries continue.”

More to follow.

Share it:













Don't Miss