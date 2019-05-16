Police in England have fined a driver as their car was so messy “it was dangerous”.
Officers in Buckinghamshire stopped the vehicle earlier this week and discovered a mountain of rubbish on the floor of the car.
Police pointed out the danger of having rubbish under the floor pedals and issued points and a fine to the driver.
The motorist was arrested for an unconnected matter.
Stopped this in Marlow today.
A tidy cab=A tidy mind
This was so bad it was dangerous, rubbish under foor pedals.
Points on licence & fine.
PC4459 Pilling#JOUCVU pic.twitter.com/nEy1IrpmR0
— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 13, 2019