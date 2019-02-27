UK firefighters tackled a series of blazes across Britain during record-breaking temperatures yesterday.

The rise in temperatures have caused fires at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, on West Yorkshire’s Saddleworth Moor and in North Wales, Sussex and Lancashire.

The UK saw a new winter record temperatures set in two consecutive days, with a reading of 21.2C (70.2F) at Kew Gardens in London.

Experts said climate change is heating up the whole weather system and making extremes more likely.

Mr Hall added that the impending downpours may “mitigate” the dry conditions faced by firefighters.

Crews were expected to bring the blaze at Arthur’s Seat under control, while firefighters believed they had quelled the one on Saddleworth Moor.

A man was rescued from a tractor in Glyndyfrdwy in North Wales after a nearby blaze, which firefighters were continuing to tackle on Wednesday morning.

Flames were extinguished in East Sussex’s Ashdown Forest, which was made famous by the Winnie-the-Pooh books, and on moorland in Blacko, Lancashire.

A series of gorse fires were also out on The Lizard in Cornwall, with firefighters saying the majority were suspected arson.

-Press Association and Digital Desk Staff

Share it:













Don't Miss