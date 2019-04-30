The Manager of University Hospital Waterford says they have no evidence that would substantiate the recent claims made about the mortuary.

A letter, signed by four consultant pathologists, highlighting the lack of proper storage facilities for deceased patients, was published last week.

It stated that it’s led to bodies decomposing on the mortuary corridors resulting in closed coffin funerals.

General Manager of UHW Grace Rothwell says the hospital did not receive any incident form from any staff member in relation to the mortuary: