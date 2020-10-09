Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any stranger!

Well, you’d be wrong after footage of a ‘UFO’, or several ‘UFOs’, was spotted by an eagle-eyed Beat listener over Ferrybank, Waterford last night.

The listener spotted the flashing lights in the skies over her home at The Lawn, Clover Meadows estate around 8 pm last night.

The white flashing ‘globes’ can be seen darting and dimming randomly across the sky before slowing down midway through.

Speaking to Beat, she says she was watching TV in her sitting room when she noticed a “luminous object reflecting off the kitchen door”.

“We ran out to the back garden and there was this silent, luminous and very fast object in the sky”, she said.

“Because it was moving fast I thought I needed to go up to my bedroom window as not to lose sight of it”.

She went on to tell Beat that she was recording the footage on her phone from her bedroom when the flashing orb “split into two luminous objects”.

The ‘UFOs’ are believed to have hung around for at least another 40 minutes.

So, what do you make of it? Is there a scientific explanation? Did you see something strange in the skies above Ferrybank last night? Could Ferrybank be Ireland’s answer to Roswell?!! … We have so many questions…