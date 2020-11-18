Unum, a leading provider of group and individual income protection insurance in the US, UK & Poland, is expanding its Technology Centre of Excellence in Carlow.

The Fortune 500 company, which employees 150 people in Carlow, originally came to the South East region in 2008.

Unum recently expanded workspace at Shamrock Plaza, helping the company enter the next phase of its expansion and exceed the original target of employing 200 people locally.

The expansion is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Unum is extremely proud of the impact our Technology Centre in Carlow has on our business. The software engineering roles in AWS, Salesforce, Data Science & Analytics are helping accelerate our Digital Transformation” said Padraig O’Neill MD & VP Unum Ireland.

The Carlow facility was established to design and build innovative solutions that play a vital role in the global Digital Transformation Organisation.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: “Unum has been a key client for IDA Ireland in the South East region since it established there 12 years ago. Unum is a significant employer of technologists in the region, the largest tech employer in Carlow and a key partner to the Carlow Institute of Technology from which it employs a substantial portion of its graduates. I wish Unum every success as it moves into its expanded campus at Shamrock Plaza, ensuring the team has capacity to continue its expansion first announced in 2008.”

Unum is accepting applications for open positions in a variety of disciplines across the software development lifecycle.