File photo

Two young people have been rescued from the River Suir by Waterford City River Rescue in the past hour.

According to a representative from the group, two lifeboats were launched after the children got into difficulty at the Old Red Iron Bridge in Newrath.

The boats returned at approximately 5.30pm.

The young people were brought safely ashore by Waterford City River Rescue, who were tasked by the Irish Coast Guard.