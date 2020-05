The two women arrested in relation to a suspected stabbing in Wexford have been released without charge.

A man in his 40’s was found with apparent stab wounds at a house in Clonard in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuies.

Two women in their 30’s were arrested at the scene – they have since been released – and a file will be prepared for the DPP.